News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Aliyev insists so-called Zangezur corridor 'is already a reality'
Aliyev insists so-called Zangezur corridor 'is already a reality'
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev insists that the so-called Zangezur corridor "is already a reality," local media reported.

According to him, the construction of the Azerbaijani part of the railroad within the Zangezur corridor will be completed in 2023.

"The Zangezur corridor is already a reality. As for the railroad, our station in this direction, which is the last railway infrastructure at the moment, is Horadiz. The construction of the railroad from Horadiz to Agbend (border with Armenia) is already underway, and I am sure that it will be fully operational next year."

Aliyev noted that the railroad "through the Zangilan region (Kovsakan) within the Zangezur corridor in the future will not only connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, but also become a new road for international cargo transportation".

He also said that the "Zangilan International Airport" will operate this year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos