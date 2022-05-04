Aliyev insists so-called Zangezur corridor 'is already a reality'

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev insists that the so-called Zangezur corridor "is already a reality," local media reported.
According to him, the construction of the Azerbaijani part of the railroad within the Zangezur corridor will be completed in 2023.
"The Zangezur corridor is already a reality. As for the railroad, our station in this direction, which is the last railway infrastructure at the moment, is Horadiz. The construction of the railroad from Horadiz to Agbend (border with Armenia) is already underway, and I am sure that it will be fully operational next year."
Aliyev noted that the railroad "through the Zangilan region (Kovsakan) within the Zangezur corridor in the future will not only connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, but also become a new road for international cargo transportation".
He also said that the "Zangilan International Airport" will operate this year.