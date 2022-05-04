News
Opposition demonstration reaches government residences
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The opposition demonstration left Baghramyan Avenue for Demirchyan Street and went further, reaching the government residences.

The protesters stopped there for a while. The entrance inside was blocked by police forces.

"The entire state system, including law enforcement officers, ensures the safety of one madman," said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, coordinator of the Resistance Movement, representative of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body, deputy parliament speaker from the opposition "Armenia" bloc.

Those present responded by chanting "Armenia without Turks!"

The opposition march continued along Proshyan Street.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
