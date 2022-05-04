EU interested in expanding energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

The EU is interested in expanding energy and trade cooperation with Azerbaijan, EU Ambassador to Baku Peter Mikhalko said.

"The Southern Gas Corridor is a very important joint project. Energy cooperation should expand even more, the EU is interested in this," Mikhalko told reporters.

According to him, the EU is also interested in expanding trade cooperation with Azerbaijan. "The EU market remains the number one market for Azerbaijan. 51% of Azerbaijan's exports go to the European market. According to the 2021 figures, we have reached a pre-demanding level. We want to expand trade cooperation with Azerbaijan, so that more Azerbaijani goods would go to European markets, and we hope that the new agreement (on strategic partnership) will contribute to this," Mikhalko added.

He said work on the signing of a comprehensive agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU has accelerated in recent months. "They will continue in the same way in the coming weeks, and we hope to conclude the negotiations in the near future."