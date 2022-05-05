News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
US defense industry facing problems due to supply of weapons to Ukraine
US defense industry facing problems due to supply of weapons to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

As the U.S. gives away billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine, it is putting stress on defense contractors as the Pentagon looks to backfill the military’s supply of weapons, The Hill reported

President Biden’s trip to a Lockheed Martin facility in Troy, Alabama, highlighted a bipartisan sentiment that making sure the U.S. can maintain its own supplies is as important as ensuring Ukraine can defend itself against Russia. 

But replenishing Washington’s stockpile of weapons will be an uphill battle, as experts warn the defense industry is not primed for a wartime surge in production. 

The U.S. has sent $4.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration. Of this, the administration has used presidential drawdown authority to provide $3.4 billion in weapons from the Pentagon’s stockpile since September 2021. 

Replenishing the U.S.’s stockpile was one of the main issues that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was asked about when he testified before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense about his agency’s fiscal 2023 budget request. 

The Pentagon chief said it was “very critical” to ensure that Washington won’t dip below minimum stockage levels for critical munitions. He added that the Pentagon has been encouraging manufacturers to open supply lines to increase production. 

Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet said in an event hosted by The Atlantic Council that his company is working to expand productions of weapons that it manufactures. 

In addition to the 5,500 Javelin anti-tank missiles that the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, the company also manufactures the Patriot missile defense system, and parts of the Stinger missile mainly created by Raytheon. 

The defense industry has been faced with some of the same challenges that other industries have amid global supply disruptions.

Biden highlighted the fact that the industry has been impacted by the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips. He noted that each Javelin missile includes about 200 semiconductors.

But the bigger issue, according to experts, is that the defense industrial base is geared toward producing what the U.S. needs in peacetime. 

Retired Maj. Gen. John Ferrari, a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), explained that industry tends to wait for the Pentagon to award contracts to build systems. 

Compounding the problem is that the government has been more interested in divesting from procurement and investing in research and development, which sends a signal to industry not to spend big on legacy systems. 

Mark Cancian, a former Pentagon official who is a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted that every weapons system that needs to be backfilled is different.

Some weapons can be ramped up quickly, but other weapons, like the Stinger surface-to-air missiles—the U.S. has sent over 1,400 to Ukraine—are not in production as the Army had been moving to retire the weapon. 

Greg Hayes, the CEO of Raytheon Technologies, which makes the missiles, said that the company won’t be able to ramp up production of the missiles until 2023 due to a redesign and lack of parts. 

All of this comes as the White House and Congress work together to get as many weapons to Ukraine as they can. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
FT: Erdogan used mediation between Russia and Ukraine
Turkey has increased its role as an intermediary in the eyes of the NATO countries...
 Denmark, Finland support European Commission proposal on Russian oil sanctions
"What is being put on the table by the European Commission today about oil...
 Bulgaria to seek exemption from EU proposed Russian oil embargo
Bulgaria's only oil refinery, Neftochim Burgas...
 Czech Republic to seek exemption from proposed EU embargo on Russian oil imports
"We are ready to support this decision (on sanctions including oil), given...
 UK bans imposes sanctions on 63 individuals and organizations in Russia
The UK has also imposed sanctions on individual journalists and media outlets...
 EU plan to completely ban Russian crude oil threatens Hungary's energy security
Hungary's concerns remain unresolved...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos