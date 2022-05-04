Resistance Movement actions to resume tomorrow early morning

Disobedience actions of the Resistance Movement will resume in the early morning of Thursday, and in the evening the movement will once again hold a gathering, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the ARFD Supreme Body and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament said.
"We already have many organized groups that are not waiting for instructions. They will continue the acts of disobedience in the morning, we will make additional statements. Today the whole community of Kentron was at your disposal, we must increase the struggle and cover the whole Armenia. I urge the people of the regions to resume protests in the regions," Saghatelyan said.
According to Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Nikol Pashinyan's resignation is just days away. "Our victory is so close. We will not back down. We haven't slept for 72 hours, we won't sleep for another 72 hours," Saghatelyan said.