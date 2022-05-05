News
Thursday
May 05
Blinken tests positive for Covid
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for COVID-19 via a PCR test, reported the Department of State.

“The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms. He tested negative on Tuesday and again as recently as this morning. The Secretary has not seen President Biden in person for several days, and the President is not considered a close contact according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“In accordance with the CDC guidelines and in consultation with the Department’s Bureau of Medical Services, the Secretary will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule,” the respective press statement added, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
