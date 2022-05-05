News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Newspaper: Artsakh President says we would not have had so many casualties if war had started half year later
Newspaper: Artsakh President says we would not have had so many casualties if war had started half year later
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] President Arayik Harutyunyan told the intellectuals who arrived in Artsakh from Armenia that even before the [44-day] war [in the fall of 2020] they had decided to start building underground fortifications—bunkers—as they knew that war was inevitable.

They were planning to build 100 such fortifications, which would provide strong defense in the event of an enemy attack. He said construction had already begun on 17 of them, one of which was even nearing completion, which was used during the war, and they had no casualties in that position for 44 days as the army sheltered there safely.

He noted with regret that if the war had started half a year later, those fortifications would have been built and we would not have had so many casualties, as on September 28 [2020] [i.e., the next day of the start of this war] they had already decided to stop a lot of construction work and spend all resources on building those fortifications.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Civil disobedience actions resume in Yerevan
Traffic is paralyzed again in the Armenian capital…
 Public demand for Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
He admitted that he could have prevented the war and avoided thousands of casualties...
 Opposition supporters move toward Armenian parliament building
The text was taken to parliament by opposition MPs...
 Large-scale opposition rally starts in central Yerevan
Further action will be announced in the next few minutes...
 Parliament speaker threatens Armenian opposition, clergy
“We are guilty of not taking a ‘share’ in those companies which now actively support the opposition,” Alen Simonyan said…
 Armenia ruling force MP: Opposition will not achieve its goal
According to Vladimir Vardanyan one of the functions of the National Assembly deputy speaker is to ensure the normal and stable activity of the parliament…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos