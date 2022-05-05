News
Armenia FM holds discussion at Atlantic Council, speaks about process of normalization of relations with Turkey
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in the United States on a working visit, on Wednesday participated as a keynote speaker in a roundtable discussion held at the Atlantic Council, the prestigious US think tank.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia touched upon the main agenda and emphases of the working visit to the USA, the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue, the documents signed during the visit, and the prospects of the development of the Armenian-American relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Reference was made to the process of reforms aimed at democratic development, protection of human rights, strengthening the rule of law, and the fight against corruption.

Mirzoyan presented the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, Armenia's position on the negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement with Azerbaijan, and the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in these processes.

The humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day war in the fall of 2020 and need to be urgently addressed were presented.

During the meeting, reference was also made to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.
