Poland builds 50 kilometers of fence on border with Belarus

The Polish authorities have already built more than 50 km of a fence on the border with Belarus, reports RMF24. At the same time, Polish border guards recorded the first attempts to damage the structure.
According to the border service, a gap about 30 cm wide was cut in one section of the metal fence, while an attempt to dig was found in another place. The authorities admit that this could have been done by Belarusian border guards or migrants, reports RMF24.
The Polish border service believes that the operation of the facility will be less problematic when the authorities install cameras and motion sensors.
Earlier, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said that full-fledged barrier structures on the border with Belarus would be completed in June 2022. He specified that the length of the structure will be about 180 km, and the height of the walls will be at least 5.5 m.
The migration crisis on the EU-Belarus border began last summer after the Belarusian authorities loosened control over refugee flows amid worsening relations with the West. The situation escalated on November 8, when about 3,000 illegal immigrants turned up near the Polish-Belarusian border. These people came from the Middle East and Africa. They legally flew to Belarus, after which they headed towards Poland and the Baltic countries in the hope of getting into the EU.