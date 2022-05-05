News
Pashinyan to Bennett: I am hopeful that Armenian-Israeli relations will flourish in near future
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel on the latter’s Independence Day anniversary. The message runs as follows, in particular:

“The resurgence of the Jewish statehood after a two-thousand-year hiatus proves that historical justice always wins in the end, against all tragedies and disasters. One month ago, we marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. I am hopeful that in the near future the Armenian-Israeli relations will flourish, opening a new page in the chronicle of our centuries-old ties."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
