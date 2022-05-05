Civil disobedience motorcade being held in Yerevan

Opposition members and their supporters are holding a motorcade of civil disobedience in Yerevan.

They are slowly driving down Alexander Myasnikyan Avenue while honking the horns of their cars.

The national flags of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are waving from these cars.

Another motorcade of civil disobedience is taking place near the Hayrenik movie theater.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that actions of civil disobedience have started again in Yerevan Thursday morning. Protesters are again paralyzing a number of streets in the capital Armenian capital.

On Wednesday, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced that their fight should be intensified and encompass the whole of Armenia. He called on the people of the provinces to resume protests and demonstrations in the provinces.

Peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in the Armenian capital on Monday, and a number of streets were closed off. In addition, opposition rallies are being held at downtown Yerevan's France Square since Monday.