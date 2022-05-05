Trade in Armenia increased by about $80 million, PM says

From January 1 to April 20, 2022, trade in Armenia increased by 550 billion drams (approx. US$80 million) compared to 2021. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.
He admitted, however, that inflation had played a certain part in this.
"But its role is not higher than 15 to 20 percent," Pashinyan assured.
He said that in 2021 the budget revenues increased by 23 billion drams (approx. US$3.3 million)—and thanks to the export of copper-molybdenum concentrates.
"From last year until today, the state budget revenues from exports have increased by 50 billion drams [(approx. US$7.3 million)]," the PM added.