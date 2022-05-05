News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
USD
464.49
EUR
492.31
RUB
7.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
464.49
EUR
492.31
RUB
7.02
Show news feed
Bloomberg: UK and Japan will help Asian countries reduce dependence on Russian oil
Bloomberg: UK and Japan will help Asian countries reduce dependence on Russian oil
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in London, where they are expected to discuss the possibility of Asian countries to diversify oil supplies in order to reduce energy dependence on Russian energy, Bloomberg reported.

Both leaders also intend to discuss a new military pact for joint cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Bilateral meetings are expected to focus on Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and how international alliances can continue to exert maximum pressure on President Putin's regime, the UK government said in a statement.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda said earlier that Tokyo did not intend to immediately stop importing oil from Russia as a possible sanctions measure. According to him, Japan's dependence on Russia for oil supplies is 3.6%, for LNG supplies - 8.8%.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
FT: Erdogan used mediation between Russia and Ukraine
Turkey has increased its role as an intermediary in the eyes of the NATO countries...
 US defense industry facing problems due to supply of weapons to Ukraine
Replenishing Washington’s stockpile of weapons will be an uphill battle…
 Denmark, Finland support European Commission proposal on Russian oil sanctions
"What is being put on the table by the European Commission today about oil...
 Bulgaria to seek exemption from EU proposed Russian oil embargo
Bulgaria's only oil refinery, Neftochim Burgas...
 Czech Republic to seek exemption from proposed EU embargo on Russian oil imports
"We are ready to support this decision (on sanctions including oil), given...
 UK bans imposes sanctions on 63 individuals and organizations in Russia
The UK has also imposed sanctions on individual journalists and media outlets...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos