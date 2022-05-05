Bloomberg: UK and Japan will help Asian countries reduce dependence on Russian oil

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in London, where they are expected to discuss the possibility of Asian countries to diversify oil supplies in order to reduce energy dependence on Russian energy, Bloomberg reported.
Both leaders also intend to discuss a new military pact for joint cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
Bilateral meetings are expected to focus on Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and how international alliances can continue to exert maximum pressure on President Putin's regime, the UK government said in a statement.
Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda said earlier that Tokyo did not intend to immediately stop importing oil from Russia as a possible sanctions measure. According to him, Japan's dependence on Russia for oil supplies is 3.6%, for LNG supplies - 8.8%.