Armenia ruling power legislator: This opposition has always run away from truth

This opposition has always run away from the truth. Artur Hovhannisyan, secretary of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this Thursday during the traditional press briefings in the NA.
Reporters asked whether the MPs of the ruling force knew what disclosures Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was going to make Wednesday, speaking in the parliament, and which he did not make.
"This opposition has always run away from the truth, and yesterday's incident was no exception. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted in his speech that he will say his word—looking into the eyes of the opposition, so that they better understand that truth and reconcile with it," Hovhannisyan emphasized.
According to the ruling power MP, when the time comes, the PM will say what he was going to say in parliament—but in the presence of the opposition.
"Unless, of course, they run away again," Artur Hovhannisyan added, referring to the parliamentary opposition.