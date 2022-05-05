News
Thursday
May 05
Opposition’s uncrowded marches show lack of public support, says Armenia ruling force lawmaker
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The uncrowded marches and the rallies of the opposition clearly show that the general public does not join the opposition—and that is quite natural. Vahagn Aleksanyan, a member of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this Thursday during the traditional press briefings in the NA.

According to the MP, the current resistance movement of the opposition will come to an end.

"Let me say that I do not see any political seriousness here," Aleksanyan added, in particular.

But the lawmaker noted that he respects the right of all citizens to hold peaceful demonstrations and rallies, and that, according to him, is their constitutional right.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Armenia ruling force MP: Opposition’s goal is not saving Karabakh but changing of power
According to Artur Hovhannisyan, the opposition only calls and makes toasts for the “health” of Artsakh, and does not go beyond that…
 Scuffle breaks out during civil disobedience march in Yerevan, police attempt to apprehend opposition MP
The marchers are chanting "Struggle" and "Unity." Subsequently, they started singing the patriotic song "Wake up, son!"…
 Civil disobedience motorcade being held in Yerevan
Opposition members and their supporters…
 Newspaper: Armenia opposition MPs to lose their parliamentary mandates?
The ruling majority faction discussed the matter…
 Newspaper: Artsakh President says we would not have had so many casualties if war had started half year later
Arayik Harutyunyan said that even before the war in 2020 they had decided to start building underground fortifications—bunkers—as they knew that war was inevitable…
 Civil disobedience march kicks off in downtown Yerevan
But the situation became tense for a while…
