Opposition’s uncrowded marches show lack of public support, says Armenia ruling force lawmaker

The uncrowded marches and the rallies of the opposition clearly show that the general public does not join the opposition—and that is quite natural. Vahagn Aleksanyan, a member of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this Thursday during the traditional press briefings in the NA.
According to the MP, the current resistance movement of the opposition will come to an end.
"Let me say that I do not see any political seriousness here," Aleksanyan added, in particular.
But the lawmaker noted that he respects the right of all citizens to hold peaceful demonstrations and rallies, and that, according to him, is their constitutional right.