Scuffle breaks out during civil disobedience march in Yerevan, police attempt to apprehend opposition MP

An opposition’s march led by Levon Kocharyan, the son of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, and opposition MP Aram Vardevanyan, got underway in Yerevan.

The police are calmly accompanying them. The marchers informed the law enforcement that their march will reach France Square in downtown Yerevan.

The marchers are chanting "Struggle" and "Unity." Subsequently, they started singing the patriotic song "Wake up, son!"

But at some point the situation became tense near, and a scuffle broke out.

A large number of police officers arrived at the scene, and they began to forcibly apprehend the protesters, who were yelling, "Nikol, traitor!" referring to PM Nikol Pashinyan.

The police were attempting to apprehend MP Vardevanyan as well; but a little later they released him.

The law enforcement managed to reopen the road, and the march continued on the sidewalk.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that actions of civil disobedience have started again in Yerevan Thursday morning. Protesters are again paralyzing a number of streets in the capital Armenian capital.

On Wednesday, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced that their fight should be intensified and encompass the whole of Armenia. He called on the people of the provinces to resume protests and demonstrations in the provinces.

Peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in the Armenian capital on Monday, and a number of streets were closed off. In addition, opposition rallies are being held at downtown Yerevan's France Square since Monday.