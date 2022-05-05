News
Armenia ruling force MP: Opposition’s goal is not saving Karabakh but changing of power
Armenia ruling force MP: Opposition’s goal is not saving Karabakh but changing of power
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The objective of the opposition is not the salvation of Karabakh, but the changing of power; they want to take our place. Artur Hovhannisyan, secretary of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this Thursday during the traditional press briefings in the NA.

According to the ruling force MP, the Armenian opposition only calls and makes toasts for the “health” of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), and does not go beyond that.

"Those who hang the Karabakh flag in the streets of Yerevan cannot save it. They have completely different objectives," Hovhannisyan said.

And asked whether the incumbent Armenian authorities will discuss the Karabakh issue with the opposition, the lawmaker of the ruling power recalled that the opposition had been publicly and privately invited many times to get acquainted with various documents and receive information that is not yet possible to publicize in this regard.

 
