Red Cross: No Azerbaijani detainees in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There are no people in Armenia of Azerbaijani origin—related to the conflict—who the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) could visit. Ilaha Huseynova, head of the public relations department of the ICRC Baku office, told reporters about this, Haqqin.az reports.

Huseynova noted that at the moment the two parties do not have any detainees from the time of the first Karabakh war—in the early 1990s.

"However, there are people of Armenian origin in connection with the 2020 conflict; the ICRC representatives continue to visit them. It is assumed that the people considered missing from the time of the first Karabakh war are still kept in both Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, both sides have officially stated that they have no persons who are detained since the 1990s," the ICRC representative added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
