News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Armen Grigoryan: Armenia and Azerbaijan could exchange enclaves
Armen Grigoryan: Armenia and Azerbaijan could exchange enclaves
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


For us, the possible option for the solution to the issue of enclaves is for the enclaves of Armenia to remain in Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijani enclaves, which are in the territory of Armenia, to remain in Armenia. Secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council of Armenia stated this at Thursday’s press briefing at the government.

According to him, the issue of enclaves has not been raised so far, and both sides are silent in this regard.

"There are enclaves on both sides. There is an [Armenian] enclave in the territory of Azerbaijan [i.e., Artsvashen] and there are [Azerbaijani] enclaves in the territory of Armenia. The surface area of those territories is virtually the same," Grigoryan added.

Also, he called "incomprehensible" the claims of the Armenian opposition that the issue of enclaves will arise if a peace agreement is signed with Azerbaijan, and said that the opposition continues to make unsubstantiated statements that have nothing in common with reality.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Red Cross: No Azerbaijani detainees in Armenia
Both sides have officially stated that they have no persons who are detained since the 1990s…
 Arestovich says Israel could supply Ukraine with weapons Azerbaijan used in Karabakh war
According to the adviser to the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President…
 Bayramov, Roquefeuil discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations’ normalization process
The Azerbaijani FM met with French MFA ambassador for Eastern Partnership…
 Azerbaijan settling occupied Armenian Hadrut, Shushi cities of Artsakh
New villages will appear in the Armenian territories and in the "security zone" which have now passed under the control of Azerbaijan…
 Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable…
 Mirzoyan, Nuland discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement process
The Armenian FM held a meeting with the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos