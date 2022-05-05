Armen Grigoryan: Armenia and Azerbaijan could exchange enclaves

For us, the possible option for the solution to the issue of enclaves is for the enclaves of Armenia to remain in Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijani enclaves, which are in the territory of Armenia, to remain in Armenia. Secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council of Armenia stated this at Thursday’s press briefing at the government.
According to him, the issue of enclaves has not been raised so far, and both sides are silent in this regard.
"There are enclaves on both sides. There is an [Armenian] enclave in the territory of Azerbaijan [i.e., Artsvashen] and there are [Azerbaijani] enclaves in the territory of Armenia. The surface area of those territories is virtually the same," Grigoryan added.
Also, he called "incomprehensible" the claims of the Armenian opposition that the issue of enclaves will arise if a peace agreement is signed with Azerbaijan, and said that the opposition continues to make unsubstantiated statements that have nothing in common with reality.