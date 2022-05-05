News
Thursday
May 05
Armenia official comments on Azerbaijan president's words about 'Zangezur corridor'
Armenia official comments on Azerbaijan president's words about 'Zangezur corridor'
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Nothing has changed in Syunik [Province] or in the territory of Armenia, in general. And if President of Azerbaijan [Ilham] Aliyev, speaking about the "Zangezur corridor," means that, then we can say that such a reality is acceptable to us. Secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council of Armenia stated this at Thursday’s press briefing at the government.

"If he means the current situation, and based on that he can claim that it is a reality, then it is acceptable for us," Grigoryan said, adding that Armenia accepts this reality.

To note, Aliyev had stated that the "Zangezur corridor" was already a "reality."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
