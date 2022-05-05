News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
USD
464.49
EUR
492.31
RUB
7.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
464.49
EUR
492.31
RUB
7.02
Show news feed
Grigoryan: Discussions on setting up Armenia-Azerbaijan commission may be completed in near future
Grigoryan: Discussions on setting up Armenia-Azerbaijan commission may be completed in near future
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Intensive discussions are underway on the establishment of an Armenian-Azerbaijani commission on the matter of delimitation of borders; and there is hope that they will be completed in the near future. Secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council of Armenia stated this at Thursday’s press briefing at the government.

According to him, Armenia hoped that a respective solution would be found by the end of April and it would be possible to move forward.

"The issues refer to the approaches of the working group. No definite answers were received. [But] as soon as that happens, it will be announced publicly," Grigoryan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan promises Europe gas in the hope of loyalty to Baku's crimes
The minister also spoke about Azerbaijan's plans for decarbonization and the transition to green energy...
 Red Cross: No Azerbaijani detainees in Armenia
Both sides have officially stated that they have no persons who are detained since the 1990s…
 Armenia official: Peace agreement with Azerbaijan also means solution to Karabakh issue
The Security Council chief added that in response to Azerbaijan's five points, Armenia's proposals—consisting of six points—were received…
 Armen Grigoryan: There is need to get answers to questions in order to organize Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ meeting
"When a possible meeting is outlined, it will be announced publicly," added the secretary of the Armenian Security Council…
 Security Council chief: Baku's statements on Armenia territories belonging to Azerbaijan do not contribute to peace
Grigoryan expressed hope that such statements will be made as little as possible…
 Armenia official comments on Azerbaijan president's words about 'Zangezur corridor'
“Nothing has changed in Syunik [Province] or in the territory of Armenia, in general,” said secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos