Grigoryan: Discussions on setting up Armenia-Azerbaijan commission may be completed in near future

Intensive discussions are underway on the establishment of an Armenian-Azerbaijani commission on the matter of delimitation of borders; and there is hope that they will be completed in the near future. Secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council of Armenia stated this at Thursday’s press briefing at the government.
According to him, Armenia hoped that a respective solution would be found by the end of April and it would be possible to move forward.
"The issues refer to the approaches of the working group. No definite answers were received. [But] as soon as that happens, it will be announced publicly," Grigoryan added.