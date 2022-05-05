Peskov says events unrolling in Armenia are country’s internal affair

What is happening in Armenia is an internal affair of the country; but Moscow is interested in settling the situation as soon as possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, answering a question from TASS, the latter reported.
"This is entirely an internal affair of Armenia," Peskov said, referring to the opposition rallies in the country.
He stressed that Yerevan is an ally of Moscow.
"Armenia is our ally, it is our partner in several very important integration formats for us; Armenia is our great friend," Peskov said, "Therefore, of course, we are interested in ensuring that this period ends as soon as possible in Armenia and that a period of stability comes again, which will allow to move step-by-step toward the implementation of those trilateral agreements on Karabakh, which were finalized with the participation of the Russian president, as well as in terms of the development of our bilateral relations in general."
Protests against the Armenian authorities' policy have been going on in Armenia since mid-April, and in early May they became widespread. The opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, claiming that he allegedly intends to reconsider Yerevan's attitude towards the status of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.