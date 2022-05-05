News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
USD
464.49
EUR
492.31
RUB
7.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
464.49
EUR
492.31
RUB
7.02
Show news feed
Peskov says events unrolling in Armenia are country’s internal affair
Peskov says events unrolling in Armenia are country’s internal affair
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

What is happening in Armenia is an internal affair of the country; but Moscow is interested in settling the situation as soon as possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, answering a question from TASS, the latter reported.

"This is entirely an internal affair of Armenia," Peskov said, referring to the opposition rallies in the country.

He stressed that Yerevan is an ally of Moscow.

"Armenia is our ally, it is our partner in several very important integration formats for us; Armenia is our great friend," Peskov said, "Therefore, of course, we are interested in ensuring that this period ends as soon as possible in Armenia and that a period of stability comes again, which will allow to move step-by-step toward the implementation of those trilateral agreements on Karabakh, which were finalized with the participation of the Russian president, as well as in terms of the development of our bilateral relations in general."

Protests against the Armenian authorities' policy have been going on in Armenia since mid-April, and in early May they became widespread. The opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, claiming that he allegedly intends to reconsider Yerevan's attitude towards the status of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ruling force MP: Opposition’s goal is not saving Karabakh but changing of power
According to Artur Hovhannisyan, the opposition only calls and makes toasts for the “health” of Artsakh, and does not go beyond that…
 Opposition’s uncrowded marches show lack of public support, says Armenia ruling force lawmaker
According to Vahagn Aleksanyan, the current resistance movement of the opposition will come to an end…
 Scuffle breaks out during civil disobedience march in Yerevan, police attempt to apprehend opposition MP
The marchers are chanting "Struggle" and "Unity." Subsequently, they started singing the patriotic song "Wake up, son!"…
 Civil disobedience motorcade being held in Yerevan
Opposition members and their supporters…
 Newspaper: Armenia opposition MPs to lose their parliamentary mandates?
The ruling majority faction discussed the matter…
 Newspaper: Artsakh President says we would not have had so many casualties if war had started half year later
Arayik Harutyunyan said that even before the war in 2020 they had decided to start building underground fortifications—bunkers—as they knew that war was inevitable…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos