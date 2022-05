The Turkish aviation authorities no longer provide FLYONE ARMENIA airline the Turkish airspace for overflight to and from European countries, the airline informed in a statement.

The statement added that as a result, FLYONE ARMENIA will have to cancel its Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan and Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flights until June 10.

But the airline's Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights are operated according to the schedule.

Information on the resumption of the aforesaid flights will be provided later.