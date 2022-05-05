NEWS.am digest: Large scale protests continue in Yerevan, people forcibly arrested

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of top news as of 05.05.22:

Actions of civil disobedience have started again in Yerevan Thursday morning. Protesters were again paralyzing a number of streets in the Armenian capital demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

On Wednesday, after blocking major roads in the capital Yerevan, demonstrators rallied outside parliament to voice their discontent while Pashinyan was speaking inside.

Protesters brandishing tricolor Armenian flags shouted "Armenia without Nikol!" and "Leave!", according to video from the scene.

The opposition walkout came as Pashinyan was delivering a speech. "You run like you always run," he shouted at MPs leaving the session, while his supporters clapped.

Meanwhile, today, an opposition’s march led by Levon Kocharyan, the son of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, and opposition MP Aram Vardevanyan, got underway in Yerevan.

The police were attempting to apprehend MP Vardevanyan; but a little later they released him.

Police in Armenia have detained hundreds of people as protests mount against the government’s ongoing negotiations with Azerbaijan.

On May 2 alone, police detained 244 demonstrators who were blocking streets in Yerevan. It was the latest in a series of protests in recent weeks at which smaller numbers of arrests have been made.

On Wednesday, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced that their fight should be intensified and encompass the whole of Armenia. He called on the people of the provinces to resume protests and demonstrations in the provinces.

Peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in the Armenian capital on Monday, and a number of streets were closed off. In addition, opposition rallies have been held at downtown Yerevan's France Square since Monday.

The Turkish aviation authorities no longer provide FLYONE ARMENIA airline the Turkish airspace for overflight to and from European countries, the airline informed in a statement.

The statement added that as a result, FLYONE ARMENIA will have to cancel its Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan and Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flights until June 10.

But the airline's Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights are operated according to the schedule.

Information on the resumption of the aforesaid flights will be provided later.

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 464.49/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 9.86 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 492.31 (up by AMD 13.73), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 582.70 (up by AMD 13.64), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.02 (up by AMD 0.41) in the country.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov took part in a ministerial round table on regional cooperation for energy security, diversification and transition to green energy in Sofia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the minister said that the main areas of the energy dialogue are decarbonization of the energy sector, energy transition, energy efficiency, expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor for additional gas exports to Europe, including hydrogen, production and export of other types of green energy.

To date, 11.6 billion cubic meters of gas have been transported to Europe through TAP.