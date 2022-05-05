News
Friday
May 06
News
Erdogan and Macron discuss Turkey-France relations and Ukraine
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish and French Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron discussed steps to improve relations between Turkey and France, as well as regional issues, particularly the war between Russia and Ukraine, TASS reported.

Erdogan congratulated Macron on his re-election as president and wished that the election results were favorable for France.

"Erdogan noted that relations between Turkey and France are important for Europe. He stated that Turkey has made every possible effort to end the war in Ukraine through diplomacy. He also highlighted the need to maintain the negotiation process," the Turkish leader's office reported.
Հայերեն and Русский
