Newspaper: Armenia President reacts to opposition’s struggle
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: On April 17, Artur Vanetsyan [the leader of the opposition "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly and chairman of the opposition Homeland Party] started a 24-hour struggle at Yerevan's Liberty Square demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The France Square in the center of Yerevan is closed off since May 1, and for four days now a number of roads in the capital and regional roads of Armenia are paralyzed from morning till noon.

Zhoghovurd daily turned to RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan and asked what he thinks about the internal political situation in Armenia and its solution. We also had asked, as President, what he was doing to resolve the internal political tension in the country. In response to the question of Zhoghovurd daily, the public relations department of the office of the president of the republic informed: "The President of the Republic follows all the processes going on in Armenia. In some cases, in case of responding to them or presenting a position, corresponding publicity will be ensured."

Perhaps it is positive that the RA President is at least following the events. And first president Levon Ter-Petrosyan has urged [ex-presidents] Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan and [PM] Nikol Pashinyan to sit around the table and resolve the situation for the sake of RA.
This text available in   Հայերեն
