Bishkek reports that Uzbekistan border guards shoot, kill 3 Kyrgyzstan citizens at border

Uzbek servicemen have shot and killed three Kyrgyz citizens on the border with Kyrgyzstan. This was reported on Friday by the Kyrgyz Border Guard Service of the State Committee for National Security.
After the incident, the border guard representative at the Ala-Bukinsky region of Kyrgyzstan met with the border guard representative of the Yangi Kurgan region of Uzbekistan, and an agreement was reached on "continuing the meeting in accordance with the results of internal investigations."
"The cooperating bodies have also been informed about the incident, investigative actions have been launched," the statement also said, in particular.