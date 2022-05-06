News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 06
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
Bishkek reports that Uzbekistan border guards shoot, kill 3 Kyrgyzstan citizens at border
Bishkek reports that Uzbekistan border guards shoot, kill 3 Kyrgyzstan citizens at border
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Uzbek servicemen have shot and killed three Kyrgyz citizens on the border with Kyrgyzstan. This was reported on Friday by the Kyrgyz Border Guard Service of the State Committee for National Security.

After the incident, the border guard representative at the Ala-Bukinsky region of Kyrgyzstan met with the border guard representative of the Yangi Kurgan region of Uzbekistan, and an agreement was reached on "continuing the meeting in accordance with the results of internal investigations."

"The cooperating bodies have also been informed about the incident, investigative actions have been launched," the statement also said, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Swiss police seize more than 500kg of cocaine from cargo for Nespresso factory
According to law enforcement agencies...
 Police apprehend 48 people during civil disobedience actions in Yerevan
As of 2pm Friday…
 Armenia ex-Prosecutor General, Investigative Committee former chief to remain in custody
The court denied the motion to release Aghvan Hovsepyan on bail…
 Person dies after being hospitalized from one of tents at France Square in Yerevan
This unidentified citizen had suffered heart failure…
 Diplomat kidnapped in Haiti
Authorities say the 400 Mawozo, a local gang that kidnapped 17 American missionaries...
 Police: 244 people apprehended in Yerevan as of 2pm
Opposition members and their supporters are carrying out peaceful actions of civil disobedience in the Armenian capital…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos