Armenia FM in US, meets with International Republican Institute Eurasia regional director
Armenia FM in US, meets with International Republican Institute Eurasia regional director
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working visit to the United States, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia on Thursday met—in Washington, D.C.—with Stephen Nix, Regional Director for Eurasia at the International Republican Institute (IRI).

Mirzoyan attached importance to the IRI programs being implemented in Armenia, the aim of which is to support the public administration reform agenda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Nix, for his part, noted that the IRI will continue its work aimed at supporting the democratic institutions and capacity building of Armenia.

The FM stressed that one of the priorities of the Armenian government is to strengthen democracy, the rule of law, and the ongoing fight against corruption. He also noted that Armenia is taking consistent steps to increase the transparency and accountability of the activities of state agencies, and for inclusive development based on human rights.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
