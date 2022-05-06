Armenia Police: All roads open in Yerevan, provinces

At the moment, all the roads in the capital Yerevan and the provinces are open, the Police of Armenia noted in a statement issued Friday morning.
Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had announced Thursday that their actions of civil disobedience will start Friday at noon. He had stated that they will assemble at France Square, in downtown Yerevan, and from where they will start marches in several directions.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in the Armenian capital on Monday, and a number of streets were closed off. In addition, opposition rallies are being held at France Square since Monday.