News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 06
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
Armenia FM Mirzoyan, US Senator Menendez stress inadmissibility of provoking tension by Azerbaijan
Armenia FM Mirzoyan, US Senator Menendez stress inadmissibility of provoking tension by Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working visit to the US, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia on Thursday met—in Washington, D.C.—with Bob Menendez, Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee US Senate. Senator James Risch, a member of the committee, also took part in the meeting.

The interlocutors touched upon the agenda of the Armenian-American relations, as well as a number of issues related to the security situation around Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the regional situation, the Ministry of Foreign of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The parties noted the achievements registered during the 30-year Armenian-American diplomatic relations. The FM stressed the importance of the US assistance to the reforms being carried out in Armenia, the strengthening of democracy, the development of the economic sphere, and reflected on the importance of the agreements reached during his visit to the US.

During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan lauded Bob Menendez for his contribution to the adoption of the US Senate resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, which is important for ensuring the supremacy of the values of justice and humanity, and for the prevention of future genocides.

Also, Mirzoyan presented the current humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia's position on the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict. In this context, the inadmissibility of provoking tension by Azerbaijan was stressed.

The need to return the Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages held in Azerbaijan was stressed, too.

In addition, the Armenian FM briefed the US lawmaker on the latest developments aimed at normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey.

Separately, Ararat Mirzoyan presented the Order of Friendship to Bob Menendez, who was awarded on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States—for his significant contribution to the strengthening and development of the Armenian-American friendly relations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh official: Azerbaijani truck committed deliberate crime in Artsakh
Against a civilian car driving on a road of Martakert region, Minister of State Artak Beglaryan noted on Twitter…
 Artsakh Police investigating Armenian car crash caused by Azerbaijani convoy
On the Drmbon-Martakert motorway in the Martakert region…
 Azerbaijan holding international regatta in occupied Armenian Mataghis town of Karabakh
More than 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Georgia are participating…
 Azerbaijani military convoy throws Armenian taxi into gorge in Artsakh (PHOTOS)
There are no casualties or injured…
 Azerbaijan promises Europe gas in the hope of loyalty to Baku's crimes
The minister also spoke about Azerbaijan's plans for decarbonization and the transition to green energy...
 Grigoryan: Discussions on setting up Armenia-Azerbaijan commission may be completed in near future
According to the Security Council secretary, Armenia hoped that a respective solution would be found by the end of April…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos