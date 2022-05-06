Armenia FM Mirzoyan, US Senator Menendez stress inadmissibility of provoking tension by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working visit to the US, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia on Thursday met—in Washington, D.C.—with Bob Menendez, Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee US Senate. Senator James Risch, a member of the committee, also took part in the meeting.

The interlocutors touched upon the agenda of the Armenian-American relations, as well as a number of issues related to the security situation around Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the regional situation, the Ministry of Foreign of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The parties noted the achievements registered during the 30-year Armenian-American diplomatic relations. The FM stressed the importance of the US assistance to the reforms being carried out in Armenia, the strengthening of democracy, the development of the economic sphere, and reflected on the importance of the agreements reached during his visit to the US.

During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan lauded Bob Menendez for his contribution to the adoption of the US Senate resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, which is important for ensuring the supremacy of the values of justice and humanity, and for the prevention of future genocides.

Also, Mirzoyan presented the current humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia's position on the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict. In this context, the inadmissibility of provoking tension by Azerbaijan was stressed.

The need to return the Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages held in Azerbaijan was stressed, too.

In addition, the Armenian FM briefed the US lawmaker on the latest developments aimed at normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey.

Separately, Ararat Mirzoyan presented the Order of Friendship to Bob Menendez, who was awarded on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States—for his significant contribution to the strengthening and development of the Armenian-American friendly relations.