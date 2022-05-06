News
Friday
May 06
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Swiss police seize more than 500kg of cocaine from cargo for Nespresso factory
Swiss police seize more than 500kg of cocaine from cargo for Nespresso factory
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Swiss police have seized more than 500 kg of cocaine from a shipment of coffee beans shipped from Brazil to the Nespresso factory owned by the Swiss company Nestle, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

According to law enforcement agencies, as a result of a search of five sea containers, more than 500 kg of the drug were seized. Factory workers in the western Swiss city of Friborg have alerted authorities to a white powder found in bags of coffee beans. According to the analysis, the seized substance turned out to be cocaine.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that the cargo came from Brazil, and its value was estimated at more than 50 million Swiss francs ($51 million).

The police noted that cocaine did not get into the products at the enterprise.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
