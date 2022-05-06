Resistance Movement holding marches in Yerevan in 4 directions

The Resistance Movement has kicked off its marches in Yerevan Friday in four directions—and starting from the France Square.

Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had announced Thursday that their actions of civil disobedience Friday will start at noon. He had stated that they will assemble at France Square, in downtown Yerevan, and from where they will start paralyzing the traffic in the Armenian capital in four directions.

"We have reached the final phase of our plan. We are adding the rest of our compatriots, too, taking the whole situation at our full disposal, and removing this government of evil [from power]," Saghatelyan had added.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in Yerevan on Monday, and a number of streets were closed off in the Armenian capital. In addition, opposition rallies are being held at France Square since Monday.