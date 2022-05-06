Armenia parliament holding special sitting

A special session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia has convened Friday on the initiative of the MPs and by the respective decision of the NA speaker.
There is solely one matter on the agenda: the draft law on making an addendum to the Law on Local Self-Government.
This bill has been tabled by ruling majority Civil Contract Faction lawmakers Vahe Ghalumyan and Vahagn Hovakimyan.
If this draft law passes, a member of the community council of a given community in Armenia may also be appointed acting head of this community in the cases defined by Article 102, Section 6 of the Law on Local Self-Government.