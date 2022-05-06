Ararat Mirzoyan briefs US Senator McConnell on details of Armenia-Turkey normalization process

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit to the United States, on Thursday met with Senate Republican Party leader Mitch McConnell.
The interlocutors discussed the prospects of deepening and expanding Armenian-American cooperation based on shared values, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Minister Mirzoyan lauded the US continued support for the ongoing reform agenda in Armenia.
Issues of regional security and stability were touched upon during the meeting.
Mirzoyan briefed his interlocutor on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). The importance of US mediation efforts—as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group—for the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict was stressed.
Also, FM Mirzoyan provided details on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.
In addition, Ararat Mirzoyan presented the Mkhitar Gosh Medal to Senator McConnell, who was awarded on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States—for his significant contribution to the strengthening and development of Armenian-American friendly relations.