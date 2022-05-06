News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 06
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
Ararat Mirzoyan briefs US Senator McConnell on details of Armenia-Turkey normalization process
Ararat Mirzoyan briefs US Senator McConnell on details of Armenia-Turkey normalization process
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit to the United States, on Thursday met with Senate Republican Party leader Mitch McConnell.

The interlocutors discussed the prospects of deepening and expanding Armenian-American cooperation based on shared values, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Minister Mirzoyan lauded the US continued support for the ongoing reform agenda in Armenia.

Issues of regional security and stability were touched upon during the meeting.

Mirzoyan briefed his interlocutor on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). The importance of US mediation efforts—as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group—for the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict was stressed.

Also, FM Mirzoyan provided details on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

In addition, Ararat Mirzoyan presented the Mkhitar Gosh Medal to Senator McConnell, who was awarded on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States—for his significant contribution to the strengthening and development of Armenian-American friendly relations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM Mirzoyan, US Senator Menendez stress inadmissibility of provoking tension by Azerbaijan
They met within the framework of the Armenian officials’ working visit to the US…
 Armenia FM in US, meets with International Republican Institute Eurasia regional director
Mirzoyan attached importance to the IRI programs being implemented in Armenia…
 U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue issues joint statement
The two countries reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties across the breadth of the bilateral relationship…
 Armenia defense minister receives Kansas National Guard delegation
The delegation was headed by Major General David Weishaar, The Adjutant General (TAG) of the State of Kansas…
 Ned Price: Mirzoyan-Blinken meeting will launch US-Armenia strategic dialogue
Bilateral meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan...
 Kansas National Guard leadership visiting Armenia
Major General David Weishaar is on his first visit to Yerevan since he was appointed The Adjutant General (TAG) of the State of Kansas…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos