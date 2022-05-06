Law amendments propose that Armenia councils of elders’ members will also be able to be elected community leaders

A special session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia is in progress Friday—and on the initiative of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Civil Contract Party.
There is only one matter on the agenda: the bill "On Making Amendments to the Law on Local Self-Government."
It is proposed to consider this matter in an accelerated mode, and debating on it in both the first and the second—and final—reading.
Vahagn Hovakimyan, a ruling party MP and co-author of this bill, is presenting it in the NA.
According to the proposed amendments, a member of a community council of Armenia can be elected as the leader of this community in case of emergency.
For example, if for some reason the community is left without a leader, the prime minister will be able to appoint an acting community leader who will perform the respective functions and duties until the election of the new community leader.
The members of the councils of elders can also make use of the right to be elected.
To note the parliamentary opposition, which has taken to the streets, is boycotting this NA sitting.