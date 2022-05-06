Azerbaijan holding international regatta in occupied Armenian Mataghis town of Karabakh

The Azerbaijani authorities are holding an international regatta in the Azerbaijani-occupied Armenian town of Mataghis—in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)—, which has been renamed "Sugovushan."
‘"President's Cup-2022" regatta on rowing, kayaking, and canoeing has started in Sugovushan settlement,” APA reported.
This international competition is dedicated to the 99th anniversary of birth of former Azerbaijani president, the late Heydar Aliyev.
More than 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Georgia are participating in the regatta being held in Mataghis Reservoir.