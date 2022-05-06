Situation gets tense during opposition march in Yerevan

The opposition march led by Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—reached Yerevan’s Victory Bridge where, at his call, the marchers sat on Argishti Street.

After a while, the situation became tense, the police special forces came and started forcibly clearing the street.

Opposition MPs Kristine Vardanyan, Aregnaz Manukyan, and Aram Vardevanyan are also there. The police forcibly pushed Vardevanyan out of the street, too.

Law enforcement apprehended several marchers.

Saghatelyan called on the ordinary citizens to go back and the opposition lawmakers to come forward.

"We have achieved our goal. Now our march is moving in accordance with the pre-planned plan," he added in particular.

The marchers are chanting, "Shame!" "[PM] Nikol [Pashinyan], traitor!" and "Armenia without Turks!"

The opposition movement is marching in four directions in Yerevan—and starting from France Square.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan had announced Thursday that their actions of civil disobedience Friday will start at noon. He had stated that they will assemble at France Square, in downtown Yerevan, and from where they will start paralyzing the traffic in the Armenian capital in four directions.

"We have reached the final phase of our plan. We are adding the rest of our compatriots, too, taking the whole situation at our full disposal, and removing this government of evil [from power]," Saghatelyan had added.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in Yerevan on Monday, and a number of streets were closed off in the Armenian capital. In addition, opposition rallies are being held at France Square since Monday.