News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 06
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
Situation gets tense during opposition march in Yerevan
Situation gets tense during opposition march in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The opposition march led by Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—reached Yerevan’s Victory Bridge where, at his call, the marchers sat on Argishti Street.

After a while, the situation became tense, the police special forces came and started forcibly clearing the street.

Opposition MPs Kristine Vardanyan, Aregnaz Manukyan, and Aram Vardevanyan are also there. The police forcibly pushed Vardevanyan out of the street, too.

Law enforcement apprehended several marchers.

Saghatelyan called on the ordinary citizens to go back and the opposition lawmakers to come forward.

"We have achieved our goal. Now our march is moving in accordance with the pre-planned plan," he added in particular.

The marchers are chanting, "Shame!" "[PM] Nikol [Pashinyan], traitor!" and "Armenia without Turks!"

The opposition movement is marching in four directions in Yerevan—and starting from France Square.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan had announced Thursday that their actions of civil disobedience Friday will start at noon. He had stated that they will assemble at France Square, in downtown Yerevan, and from where they will start paralyzing the traffic in the Armenian capital in four directions.

"We have reached the final phase of our plan. We are adding the rest of our compatriots, too, taking the whole situation at our full disposal, and removing this government of evil [from power]," Saghatelyan had added.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in Yerevan on Monday, and a number of streets were closed off in the Armenian capital. In addition, opposition rallies are being held at France Square since Monday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Committee to Protect Journalists: Armenia law enforcement obstruct journalists covering Yerevan protests
Armenian authorities should thoroughly investigate recent attacks on members of the press by police and government officials...
 Situation gets tense on Marshal Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan, ex-president Kocharyan’s son also there
The marchers of the opposition decided to close off the avenue completely…
 Resistance Movement holding marches in Yerevan in 4 directions
"We have reached the final phase of our plan,” the movement coordinator had stated Thursday…
 Newspaper: Armenia President reacts to opposition’s struggle
Perhaps it is positive that the President is at least following the events…
 Peskov says events unrolling in Armenia are country’s internal affair
“But Moscow is interested in settling the situation as soon as possible,” the Kremlin spokesman added...
 Armenia ruling force MP: Opposition’s goal is not saving Karabakh but changing of power
According to Artur Hovhannisyan, the opposition only calls and makes toasts for the “health” of Artsakh, and does not go beyond that…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos