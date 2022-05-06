Armenia ruling force MP calls on police to inspect opposition 'shelters' where drugs may be kept

YEREVAN. – Vahagn Aleksanyan, a member of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, has called on the police to inspect the opposition "shelters" where drugs may be kept. Aleksanyan stated about this at Friday’s special NA sitting, and referring to some media reports that the matter of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation had been discussed within the ruling faction, and that some of its MPs were already negotiating with the opposition.
Vahagn Aleksanyan noted that such “reports” are made only by some media.
"That is, [by] those [media] that are financially dependent on the opposition circles. From this high rostrum, I call on the department of combating illicit trafficking of the Police of Armenia to inspect, as soon as possible, the ‘shelters’ of those behind such publications. This should be done to prevent, as soon as possible, more cases of 'overdose' which can lead to fatalities," the ruling force MP added with irony.
His words caused laughter in the NA Sessions’ Hall.