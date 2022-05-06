Artsakh Police investigating Armenian car crash caused by Azerbaijani convoy

STEPANAKERT. – At around 1:30pm on Thursday, an Armenian car traveling in the opposite lane on the Drmbon-Martakert motorway in the Martakert region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was hit by a truck that was part of an Azerbaijani convoy, and, as a result, the car fell into the roadside gorge, the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The driver and two passengers of this car sustained no serious injuries.
The Artsakh Police are investigating the circumstances of this incident.
