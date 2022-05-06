News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 06
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
Artsakh Police investigating Armenian car crash caused by Azerbaijani convoy
Artsakh Police investigating Armenian car crash caused by Azerbaijani convoy
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – At around 1:30pm on Thursday, an Armenian car traveling in the opposite lane on the Drmbon-Martakert motorway in the Martakert region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was hit by a truck that was part of an Azerbaijani convoy, and, as a result, the car fell into the roadside gorge, the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The driver and two passengers of this car sustained no serious injuries.

The Artsakh Police are investigating the circumstances of this incident.

Azerbaijani military convoy throws Armenian taxi into gorge in Artsakh (PHOTOS)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh official: Azerbaijani truck committed deliberate crime in Artsakh
Against a civilian car driving on a road of Martakert region, Minister of State Artak Beglaryan noted on Twitter…
 Azerbaijan holding international regatta in occupied Armenian Mataghis town of Karabakh
More than 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Georgia are participating…
 Armenia FM Mirzoyan, US Senator Menendez stress inadmissibility of provoking tension by Azerbaijan
They met within the framework of the Armenian officials’ working visit to the US…
 Azerbaijani military convoy throws Armenian taxi into gorge in Artsakh (PHOTOS)
There are no casualties or injured…
 Azerbaijan promises Europe gas in the hope of loyalty to Baku's crimes
The minister also spoke about Azerbaijan's plans for decarbonization and the transition to green energy...
 Grigoryan: Discussions on setting up Armenia-Azerbaijan commission may be completed in near future
According to the Security Council secretary, Armenia hoped that a respective solution would be found by the end of April…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos