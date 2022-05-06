Police apprehend 48 people during civil disobedience actions in Yerevan

As of 2pm Friday, 48 people were brought to police stations from the civil disobedience actions being held in Yerevan. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the information department of the Police of Armenia.
These citizens were apprehended for failing to comply with the lawful requests by police officers.
Since Monday, numerous citizens have been holding civil disobedience actions in the capital Yerevan and in the provinces of Armenia, and demanding the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan.