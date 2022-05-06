Apple, Google, Microsoft to introduce passwordless authorization before end of 2023

Apple, Google and Microsoft announced their intention to support the implementation of a single standard for passwordless authorization. The relevant information appeared on Thursday on the website of the FIDO (Fast IDentity Only) alliance, which is developing the claimed technology.

As part of a joint effort to improve the security and usability of the Internet, Apple, Google and Microsoft announce that they support the implementation of a single passwordless authentication standard developed by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium. The new mechanism will allow sites and applications to use reliable, secure and simple passwordless login on any device and platform of the user, the companies said in a joint statement.

The authors of the statement note that passwordless authorization will be carried out by checking a fingerprint, scanning a face or entering a pin code. The document also highlights that password use is one of the key security threats on the Internet. In addition, users tend to use the same password combinations on different services, since the use of many different codes burdens everyday life. As a result, there is a threat of loss of access to the account, data leakage and even theft of personal information.

The developers explain that the introduction of a special access key (passkey) will allow users to access their accounts from any kind of device.

Apple, Google, Microsoft are already using FIDO Alliance technologies for passwordless login on billions of devices. However, before the user had to go through the authorization procedure on each site or application from each personal gadget. Our new development will make passwordless login more convenient and secure, the statement said.

The new technology is expected to become available within the next year.