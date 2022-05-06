Karabakh official: Azerbaijani truck committed deliberate crime in Artsakh

An Azerbaijani truck committed a deliberate crime against an Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) civilian car driving on a road of Martakert region. Artsakh Minister of State Artak Beglaryan noted about this Friday on Twitter.
“The victims of this crime were Tumo Center employees in their mission of collecting more rural children for better education.
“P.S. As a result of the incident by Azerbaijani truck the Tumo Center employees got minor injuries, but continued their path, organized the scheduled presentation/recruitment & then returned to Stepanakert & applied for medical check.
“It's a bright example of Tumo dedication,” Beglaryan added.