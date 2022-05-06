Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

Swiss police seize more than 500kg of cocaine from cargo for Nespresso factory

Karabakh official: Azerbaijani truck committed deliberate crime in Artsakh

Committee to Protect Journalists: Armenia law enforcement obstruct journalists covering Yerevan protests

Armenia ruling force MP calls on police to inspect opposition 'shelters' where drugs may be kept

Artsakh Police investigating Armenian car crash caused by Azerbaijani convoy

Situation gets tense on Marshal Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan, ex-president Kocharyan’s son also there

Police apprehend 48 people during civil disobedience actions in Yerevan

Situation gets tense during opposition march in Yerevan

Ararat Mirzoyan briefs US Senator McConnell on details of Armenia-Turkey normalization process

Azerbaijan holding international regatta in occupied Armenian Mataghis town of Karabakh

Many members of US Congress give green light for F-16s to Turkey

Law amendments propose that Armenia councils of elders’ members will also be able to be elected community leaders

Resistance Movement holding marches in Yerevan in 4 directions

Armenia parliament holding special sitting

Copper prices falling

Armenia FM Mirzoyan, US Senator Menendez stress inadmissibility of provoking tension by Azerbaijan

Oil rises in price

Bishkek reports that Uzbekistan border guards shoot, kill 3 Kyrgyzstan citizens at border

Azerbaijani military convoy throws Armenian taxi into gorge in Artsakh (PHOTOS)

Armenia Police: All roads open in Yerevan, provinces

Armenia FM in US, meets with International Republican Institute Eurasia regional director

US Strategic Command chief warns of deterrence ‘crisis’ against Russia, China

Armenia ex-Prosecutor General, Investigative Committee former chief to remain in custody

Newspaper: Armenia President reacts to opposition’s struggle

Mississippi becomes last US state to recognize Armenian Genocide

Resistance Movement rally ends: Citizens remain on France Square

Erdogan and Macron discuss Turkey-France relations and Ukraine

CNBC: Elon Musk to become interim CEO of Twitter

Saghatelyan: Tomorrow from 12:00 we will completely paralyze Yerevan from four directions

Finland ready to cut off gas supplies from Russia

Resistance Movement marchers return to France Square

NEWS.am digest: Large scale protests continue in Yerevan, people forcibly arrested

Greece accuses Turkey of stoking tensions in Aegean Sea

Resistance Movement rally starts in central Yerevan

US Embassy in Havana resumes issuing visas to Cubans

Bloomberg: UK and Japan will help Asian countries reduce dependence on Russian oil

Dollar, euro gain considerable value in Armenia

FLYONE ARMENIA cancels Yerevan flights to, from Lyon, Paris until June 10

Annual inflation in Turkey reaches 69.97% in April

Armenia population as of January 1 announced

Poland builds 50 kilometers of fence on border with Belarus

Azerbaijan promises Europe gas in the hope of loyalty to Baku's crimes

Australia allocates $1.4 billion to modernize its Navy

Peskov says events unrolling in Armenia are country’s internal affair

Grigoryan: Discussions on setting up Armenia-Azerbaijan commission may be completed in near future

Red Cross: No Azerbaijani detainees in Armenia

Armenia official: Peace agreement with Azerbaijan also means solution to Karabakh issue

Armen Grigoryan: There is need to get answers to questions in order to organize Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ meeting

Security Council chief: Baku's statements on Armenia territories belonging to Azerbaijan do not contribute to peace

Armenia official comments on Azerbaijan president's words about 'Zangezur corridor'

Armen Grigoryan: Armenia and Azerbaijan could exchange enclaves

FT: Erdogan used mediation between Russia and Ukraine

Person dies after being hospitalized from one of tents at France Square in Yerevan

Armenia to get €22.6M loan from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Armenia ruling force MP: Opposition’s goal is not saving Karabakh but changing of power

President says Artsakh continues to maintain its vision for future, toward independence

Opposition’s uncrowded marches show lack of public support, says Armenia ruling force lawmaker

Trade in Armenia increased by about $80 million, PM says

Scuffle breaks out during civil disobedience march in Yerevan, police attempt to apprehend opposition MP

Pashinyan to Bennett: I am hopeful that Armenian-Israeli relations will flourish in near future

Armenia ruling power legislator: This opposition has always run away from truth

Civil disobedience motorcade being held in Yerevan

EU to ban Russians from buying European real estate

US defense industry facing problems due to supply of weapons to Ukraine

Armenia FM holds discussion at Atlantic Council, speaks about process of normalization of relations with Turkey

Newspaper: Armenia opposition MPs to lose their parliamentary mandates?

Newspaper: Artsakh President says we would not have had so many casualties if war had started half year later

Civil disobedience march kicks off in downtown Yerevan

Civil disobedience actions resume in Yerevan

Blinken tests positive for Covid

Denmark, Finland support European Commission proposal on Russian oil sanctions

Bulgaria to seek exemption from EU proposed Russian oil embargo

Biden says he is ready for additional sanctions against Russia

Switzerland braces for serious power shortage

Uruguay freezes ambassador appointment to Ankara after Cavusoglu's gesture

Czech Republic to seek exemption from proposed EU embargo on Russian oil imports

Charles Michel on the likelihood of Moldova's EU membership

Resistance Movement actions to resume tomorrow early morning

Elon Musk is invited to UK Parliament for buying Twitter

Disobedience march reaches France Square, rally starts

US crude oil shipments to Europe hit highest level in April

NEWS.am digest: Large-scale protests being held in Armenia to demand PM’s resignation

Armenia Defense Minister meets with Georgian PM

UK bans imposes sanctions on 63 individuals and organizations in Russia

EU plan to completely ban Russian crude oil threatens Hungary's energy security

EU interested in expanding energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

Germany: Gradual EU ban on Russian oil imports could lead to 'supply disruptions'

Opposition demonstration reaches government residences

Aliyev insists so-called Zangezur corridor 'is already a reality'

Slovakia seeks exemption from EU oil embargo for three years

Defense Ministers of Armenia and Georgia sign cooperation program for 2022

Romanian President approves entry of Stryker Brigade and US fighter squadron into country

Dollar goes up, euro also rises in Armenia

EU studying possibility of providing military assistance to Moldova

Public demand for Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Opposition supporters move toward Armenian parliament building

EU envoys can not agree on Russian oil

Armenia Security Council chief briefs Georgia PM on Karabakh conflict settlement process

Armenia deputy police chief says law enforcement has right detain MPs