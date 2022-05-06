News
Law enforcement apprehend 59 people during Friday’s civil disobedience actions in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A total of 59 people were brought to police stations from the civil disobedience actions being held in Friday Yerevan. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the information department of the Police of Armenia.

These persons were apprehended for failing to comply with the lawful requests by police officers.

Since Monday, numerous citizens have been holding civil disobedience actions in the capital Yerevan and in the provinces of Armenia, and demanding the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
