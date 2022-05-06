Japan may start letting tourists into country in June

Japan's government plans to lift the actual visa ban on foreign tourists, imposed in late 2020 due to the pandemic, by June this year, the agency Kyodo reported on Friday.
It is noted that this issue is currently being worked out. In May, the country may allow the first limited groups of foreign tourists.
Since 28 December 2020, Japan has been effectively prohibiting the issuance of new visas to citizens of all states and regions of the world due to the spread of coronavirus. Currently, only Japanese nationals, foreigners permanently residing in the country and holding long-term visas, and diplomats can enter Japan. Relatives of foreigners residing in Japan may also be allowed entry in exceptional cases, such as for family reasons. At the same time, there is a limit on entry - no more than 10,000 people per day.