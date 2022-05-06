News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 06
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
Japan may start letting tourists into country in June
Japan may start letting tourists into country in June
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Japan's government plans to lift the actual visa ban on foreign tourists, imposed in late 2020 due to the pandemic, by June this year, the agency Kyodo reported on Friday.

It is noted that this issue is currently being worked out. In May, the country may allow the first limited groups of foreign tourists.

Since 28 December 2020, Japan has been effectively prohibiting the issuance of new visas to citizens of all states and regions of the world due to the spread of coronavirus. Currently, only Japanese nationals, foreigners permanently residing in the country and holding long-term visas, and diplomats can enter Japan. Relatives of foreigners residing in Japan may also be allowed entry in exceptional cases, such as for family reasons. At the same time, there is a limit on entry - no more than 10,000 people per day.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Blinken tests positive for Covid
He will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule…
 Beijing closes over 60 subway stations due to COVID-19 outbreak
On Wednesday morning, the suspension of 44 stations was reportedююю
 3 COVID-19 new cases confirmed in Armenia
No new deaths were reported either…
 Spain extends СOVID-19 entry restrictions
Tourists can enter the state only with a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19...
 Georgia abolishes requirement to wear masks in closed spaces
"The epidemiological situation with coronavirus infection in our country has stabilized...
 Bill Gates warns of ‘more fertile' COVID-19 variant
Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos