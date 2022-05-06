News
Investigative Committee: Criminal case opened into hooliganism committed by marchers in downtown Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


A criminal case has been filed with the Investigative Committee of Armenia, in the framework of which actions are being taken to find out the circumstances of hooliganism committed by a group of people in downtown Yerevan.

According to preliminary data, a group of participants in a march organized by the political opposition, used insults, made threats of using violence, tried to break through the human wall of the police, and enter through the gates of a house in downtown Yerevan, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

An investigation is underway.
