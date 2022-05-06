News
Six people injured in building explosion in Madrid
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least six people were injured in an explosion that occurred around 1 p.m. in a building in Madrid's Salamanca neighborhood, the Civil Defense Service reported.

The cause of the incident remains unclear at this time. Spanish media have suggested that it could be a domestic gas explosion or a boiler explosion inside the building.

Rescue services have set up a field hospital near the scene in case more casualties are found.

In the meantime, police have cordoned off the area and firefighters are inspecting the building for other damage.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
