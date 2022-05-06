News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 06
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
Germany to supply Ukraine with seven self-propelled howitzers
Germany to supply Ukraine with seven self-propelled howitzers
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Germany will supply Ukraine with seven self-propelled howitzers, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said, Reuters reported.

The heavy weapons will be removed from Bundeswehr warehouses and delivered as soon as they undergo maintenance in the coming weeks.

"We have to confront the Russian aggression, we have to support Ukraine in this fight, in this war," Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said at a joint news conference with Lambrecht.

Kiev has requested 12 howitzers and quick training to quickly deploy the weapons to the battlefield, Ollongren said at the Sliac airbase, where the Germans and the Dutch have deployed Patriot missile defense batteries.

The training of the first group of some 20 Ukrainian troops on the Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzer is expected to start next week in the German town of Idar-Oberstein, Zorn said. These soldiers had experience in operating Soviet-built howitzers.

Berlin will also supply an initial set of ammunition for the howitzer manufactured by German defense company KMW, and further ammunition purchases will be made directly between Kiev and industry.

The Panzerhaubitze 2000 is one of the most powerful artillery weapons in Bundeswehr inventories and can hit targets at a distance of 40 km (25 miles).

Last week, Germany agreed for the first time to supply Kiev with heavy weapons, in this case Gepard air defense tanks.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Scholz to take part in G7 Ukraine discussion with Zelenskyy
Scholz will also deliver a televised address...
 Erdogan and Macron discuss Turkey-France relations and Ukraine
Erdogan congratulated Macron...
 Finland ready to cut off gas supplies from Russia
"Finland is prepared for the possibility that gas deliveries...
 Bloomberg: UK and Japan will help Asian countries reduce dependence on Russian oil
Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda...
 FT: Erdogan used mediation between Russia and Ukraine
Turkey has increased its role as an intermediary in the eyes of the NATO countries...
 US defense industry facing problems due to supply of weapons to Ukraine
Replenishing Washington’s stockpile of weapons will be an uphill battle…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos