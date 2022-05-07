G7 leaders to discuss possible new sanctions on Russia

Leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) countries will discuss potential new sanctions against Russia on Sunday, according to people familiar with the plan, Bloomberg reported.
The call will give the nations the opportunity to coordinate—and potentially finalize—any new measures, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the preparations are private. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join the call.
The U.S. and its allies are pushing to conclude new sanctions ahead of Russia’s May 9 Victory Day military parade.
The discussions come as the European Union is preparing a sixth package of sanctions that would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year as well as ban European vessels and companies from providing services, such as insurance, needed to transport oil to third countries.
The U.S. is also discussing restrictions on consulting with Russian companies and imposing more export controls on chemicals, as well as mechanical engineering goods, the people said.
The EU is also proposing to cut Russia’s Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow, and the Russian Agricultural Bank off the SWIFT international payments system; as well as sanctioning Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast who is “closely associated” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to an EU document.