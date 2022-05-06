News
2nd Chamber of Istanbul Regional Court dismisses appeals by lawyers in Hrant Dink case
2nd Chamber of Istanbul Regional Court dismisses appeals by lawyers in Hrant Dink case
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

The 2nd Chamber of Istanbul Regional Court dismissed all appeals of lawyers and defendants in Hrant Dink case, Armenian Istanbul newspaper Akos reported.

After the announcement of the verdict in Hrant Dink's murder case, Dink's lawyers appealed the acquittals and decisions to release some of the defendants, demanding their cancellation.

After reviewing the parties' complaints, the court dismissed them all. Only a new investigation was ordered in connection with the falsification of a number of documents in the case of several defendants. Dink's lawyers said they would appeal to the Court of Cassation.

 
