News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 07
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
Sri Lanka's president declares state of emergency amid mass protests
Sri Lanka's president declares state of emergency amid mass protests
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Sri Lanka's president has declared a state of emergency amid mass protests demanding his resignation, AP reported.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa signed a decree declaring a state of emergency Friday.

Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy, it is suspending repayment of its foreign loans, and its foreign currency reserves in use have fallen sharply below $50 million. It has repaid $7 billion in foreign loans this year out of the $25 billion it has to repay by 2026.

Rajapaksa's decision comes at a time when protesters are demonstrating outside parliament and others are blocking the entrance to the presidential chamber, demanding the resignation of Rajapaksa and his powerful ruling family, holding them responsible for the economic crisis.

The shortage of hard currency is also hampering imports of raw materials for production and exacerbating inflation, which rose to 18.7 percent in March.

As oil prices have risen sharply during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sri Lanka's fuel supplies are running low. Authorities have announced power cuts of up to 7.5 hours a day across the country because they cannot provide enough fuel for power plants.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos